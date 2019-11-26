Hulimavu: Temporary 10-feet sandbag, debri lake bund up

Civic authorities on Monday increased the height of the temporary bund, which was built on Sunday, to stop the Hulimavu Lake water from flowing into the lakebed.

To reduce the water flow into the residential area, the authorities on Sunday had constructed the 10-feet bund using sandbags and debris. This increased the water level in the lake. As a precautionary measure, the height was increased on Monday by using more sandbags and mud.

According to Mohan Krishna, Chief Engineer, Lakes, BBMP, the height of the temporary bund will be again increased on Tuesday and Wednesday to avoid any further mishap.

“This is purely a temporary arrangement. So the height will be increased for a few more meters. We will construct the permanent bund and ensure that the water outflow enters the stormwater drain. Due to the inflow, the water level in the lake is increasing. We have to ensure the safety,” he told DH.