Hundreds of Bengaluru commuters stranded as buses remain off roads

Hundreds of commuters were stranded at various bus stations across Bengaluru as drivers and conductors of BMTC went on a strike in the late afternoon on Tuesday, a day ahead of the planned strike from Wednesday.

As per the rule, the buses taken out from the depots for the second shift have to be brought back the next morning. However, in December, the drivers who surrendered the vehicles hours before the end of shift had to pay a penalty of Rs 2000. “We decided it is better not to attend work during the second shift to avoid paying the penalty,” a BMTC driver working for over 15 years told DH.

In terminals at Yashwantpur, Shantinagar, Jayanagar, and Banashankari, hundreds of passengers waited for more than two hours even as officials struggled to arrange Volvo buses wherever the drivers were available.

This also led to violation of Covid-19 protocol which dictated that a bus should not allow more passengers than its seating capacity. At bus stations, a melee ensued when a bus arrived at the stop as frustrated passengers rushed to the lone vehicle.

Many passengers expressed disappointment and were seen boarding auto rickshaws to reach home, a costly option. However, garment workers, construction workers and students who cannot shell out hefty fares had no option but to wait.

In the aftermath of the unlock period, the BMTC had seen a steady growth in daily ridership which had come close to 20 lakh. The indefinite strike means lakhs of commuters will have to find alternative means of travel.