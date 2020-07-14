Hundreds of vehicles turned away at district borders

Hundreds of vehicles were stuck at the district borders on Tuesday night as the police sealed the border to enforce the one-week lockdown as notified by the state government.

"We are allowing the vehicles related to essential services. All others are being turned away, as per the instructions from higher ups," the Nelamangala rural police said.

Many vehicles had arriveda the toll plazas at Nelamangala and Sadahalli in north, Attibele in south, Hoskote in the east saw hundreds of vehicles stranded as they failed to enter the district border within the deadline of 8 pm. At Mysore Road too, many vehicles were stuck as the police had to turn away many citing the restrictions.

The KSRTC stopped inter-district buses at 8 pm. Several passengers who could not get bus services had to return home.