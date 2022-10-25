Hyderabad techie, in city on work, thrown off Electronics City flyover after bike hits parapet

A 33-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad died in an accident on the Electronics City elevated expressway on Hosur Road, South Bengaluru, on Monday morning.

Police said Kore Nagarjuna lost control of his motorcycle, which then hit the parapet of the flyover, throwing him up in the air and eventually onto the road below. He suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot, police added.

The accident, which occurred around 11.40 am near the skywalk in Electronics City Phase-1, is yet another brutal reminder of how unsafe the flyover has become for motorcyclists.

At 190, Hosur Road reported the most road accidents overall, traffic police data from 2019 to 2021 shows; 57 of these accidents were fatal, DH reported on Monday.

Police said Nagarjuna worked for a well-known software company in Hyderabad. He had met some friends near Silk Board Junction and was returning to the paying guest accommodation of his cousin Kore Gopi near Electronics City on a motorcycle (registration number KA 05/HC 6945) when the accident occurred.

He was very close to the skywalk in Electronics City Phase-1 when he lost control of the motorcycle and it crashed into the parapet of the flyover. The crash was so powerful that it tossed Nagarjuna up in the air and eventually onto the road below.

A traffic police officer said: “Nagarjuna suffered severe injuries to the head and other parts of the body, and died on the spot.” The accident was caused by speeding, reckless driving, and negligent riding, the officer added.

Based on his cousin’s complaint, police have opened a case and are carrying out further investigations.

The cousin told the police that Nagarjuna lived with his family in Hyderabad and had been working from home. He had come to Bengaluru for some work and stayed with him in his PG room.