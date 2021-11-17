I’ll personally monitor road repair in Bengaluru: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said “comprehensive” repair of Bengaluru roads will be taken up as soon as the rains stop and he would “personally monitor” this.

“As soon as it stops raining, comprehensive repair of roads in the city will be done on a war footing. I’ll personally monitor this,” Bommai told reporters on the sidelines of the Bengaluru Tech Summit that he inaugurated.

“Unexpected rains continue to pour,” he said. “In November, we’re getting reports that rainfall will continue for another 4-5 days. The depression in the Bay of Bengal is continuing. The total effect of this is being felt in Bengaluru and other districts in terms of road damages, transport problems and inundation of homes,” he said.

According to Bommai, who holds the Bengaluru City Development portfolio, there was confusion on who should repair the roads once the rains subside - the BBMP or the contractor with whom there is a maintenance agreement. “We have resolved this confusion. If the contractor doesn’t repair, then the corporation should do it and money payable to the contractor will be withheld,” he said.

Bommai also said that the government had released Rs 280 crore towards underground drainage line work in the city’s periphery where 110 villages were brought under the BBMP in 2008. “I have given all the clearances for the tender works,” he said.

SDRF for Bengaluru

Bommai said he directed officials to form four teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) for relief and rescue operations in Bengaluru. Among the instructions he said he has issued is to form a special team to take up relief operations in low-lying areas.

