I-T raids at 2 educational institutions in Bengaluru

I-T raids under way at 2 educational institutions in Bengaluru charged with tax evasion

Sources in the I-T Department said two institutions were on the I-T radar for quite some time

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 23 2022, 09:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2022, 09:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Income Tax officials on Thursday raided two educational institutions in the city, suspected to have evaded taxes.

Sources in the I-T Department said two institutions were on the I-T radar for quite some time.

Separate teams raided various locations of the two prominent educational institutions from early in the morning, sources said.

They said the premises of key persons of the institutions were also searched.

I-T officials were tightlipped as the raids were still in progress.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Income Tax
Income tax raids
Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News

What's Brewing

The reign of the pigeons

The reign of the pigeons

K'taka's 1st wild orchidarium set to wow at Kali forest

K'taka's 1st wild orchidarium set to wow at Kali forest

Vienna returns as world's 'most liveable city'

Vienna returns as world's 'most liveable city'

10-min-delivery, sanitary pads, and our disjoined lives

10-min-delivery, sanitary pads, and our disjoined lives

DH Toon | 'Power is poison' for Uddhav Thackeray?

DH Toon | 'Power is poison' for Uddhav Thackeray?

 