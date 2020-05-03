IAF honours Victoria medicos for fight against coronavirus

At Victoria Hospital on Sunday morning, medicos and other staff were treated to a helicopter flypast and a martial band performance organised by the Indian Air Force to honor the medical professionals for their work treating COVID-19 patients.

About 300 medical staff gathered at the oval garden in front of the 120-year-old facade of Victoria Hospital to see the flypast, which took place a minute after 11 am.

A low-flying Mil-17 of the Indian Air Force, based out of Yelahanka, showered the crowd with flower petals, before flying on to the Command Hospital on Old Airport Road.

Personnel here are engaged in testing of COVID-19 Patient samples.

Shortly before the helicopter appeared, a 10-member Air Force band from Training Command led by a junior officer, appeared at the hospital, playing Sare Jahan se Accha and 1940s Big Band jazz music.

Dr H S Satish, the Medical Superintendent of Victoria Hospital described the Air Force's gesture as moving and said that he hoped that everyone at the hospital received the gesture as a personal thank you from the armed forces.

"At this hospital, I can say that every single person employed as staff is helping to take care of patients, from doctors and nurses, to medical staff to attendees and even the kitchen staff," he said.

He added the hospital's cooks are among those rising above the call of duty, and catering to the needs of patients and the on-duty medical staff 24-hours around the clock.

The Victoria staff were joined by a contingent of 20 administrators, doctors, nurses and paramedicals from C V Raman General Hospital.

Dr Radhakrishna H D R, the medical superintendent of C V Raman Hospital admitted the Air Force's gesture was fleeting, and said that the implications of their display was important.

"Society had the idea that medical staff were perhaps overpaid and underworked. But with this crisis, people have come to recognise the value of doctors. It is a huge morale booster and compels us to do better," he said.

He added that medical professionals had never asked the government for this gesture. "But they have decided to recognise us and our work. What more can we ask for?" he concluded.