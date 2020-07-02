IIMB only Indian B-school in top 50 of QS world rankings

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has found a place among the top 50 in the London-based QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) world rankings. It is the only management institute in India to be ranked in the top 50 globally.

IIMB jumped 25 places from last year while its Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) is ranked at 36th position in this year’s EMBA rankings.

The QS EMBA World Rankings 2020 also place the institute’s programme in the 9th position in the APAC region.

The methodology of the EMBA rankings provides varied weightage to five metric groups, including employer reputation, thought leadership, executive profile, career outcomes and diversity. While employer reputation carries a weightage of 30%, thought leadership and executive profile hold 25% and 15%, respectively. Career outcomes and diversity hold the rest 20% and 10% respectively.

In particular, the institute has performed excellently in the Career Outcomes metric, which measures the extent to which the graduates of a specific programme enjoy promotions and salary increases, scoring 86.8/100 for the indicator.

IIMB Director Prof G Raghuram observed that the school’s commitment towards evoking thought leadership and offering distinct career outcomes had been recognised. “It is good to break new ground and put India on the global education map,” he said.

This year, 141 programmes have been included on the list of global rankings, while 20 joint programmes are enumerated on a separate list.

The Wharton School retains its status as the number-one programme for the third consecutive year. Spain’s IESE Business School has claimed the 2nd rank while and France’s HEC Paris stands at 3rd position.