IIMB student dies of cardiac arrest

A 27-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, (IIMB) died on Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest, a statement said.
Ayush Gupta, a second-year Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) student, was a senior coordinator of the Student Alumni Committee of PGP. He was a graduate of BITS Pilani and had completed a summer internship at the private equity firm, Faering Capital.
"The IIMB community offers its deepest condolences to Ayush’s family. No classes/exams will be held on July 24," the institute's media head, Vinod Kumar Jayaprakash, said in a statement.
