IIMB to hold women entrepreneurship summit on December 10, 11

NSRCEL, the incubation arm of the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIMB), is hosting a woman entrepreneurship summit on December 10 and 11.

An IIMB press communique said the summit will celebrate the country’s women entrepreneurs and focus on the unique challenges they face.

The two-day virtual event will deal with topics like first-time founder, entrepreneurship post-motherhood, raising money and a family, building a brand, women in tech, and making an impact through small-scale women entrepreneurship.

Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan, director, IIMB; Sonjoy Chatterjee, chairman and chief executive of Goldman Sachs India; and Prof Suresh Bhagavatula, professor, IIMB, and academic director, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women at NSRCEL, will address the summit.

The summit will open doors of opportunities to grow for entrepreneurs in all industries like e-commerce, retail, apparel and design, education, F&B, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and media. Visit https://summit.nsrcel.org) for details.

Check out the latest videos from DH: