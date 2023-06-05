IISc Bengaluru ranked best university, followed by JNU, Jamia: NIRF

IISc Bangalore best university, JNU second best: NIRF

  • Jun 05 2023, 12:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 12:12 ist
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, one of the premier eductional institutes in the world, has been ranked the best university followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University and the Jamia Millia Islamia, accoding to the India's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023 data.

IIT Madras continues to be at top among engineering institutions for 8th consecutive year.

Among other institutions, IIT Kanpur ranked at the top for innovation followed by IIT Madras and IIT Hyderabad. 

