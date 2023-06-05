IISc Bengaluru ranked best university, followed by JNU, Jamia: NIRF

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, one of the premier eductional institutes in the world, has been ranked the best university followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University and the Jamia Millia Islamia, accoding to the India's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023 data.

The institute has also been ranked as the best one for research followed by IIT Madras.

IISC, Bangalore ranked best university followed by JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia as per the NIRF Ranking released by the Union Ministry of Education pic.twitter.com/Jvr1OixSHz — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023

IIT Madras continues to be at top among engineering institutions for 8th consecutive year.

Among other institutions, IIT Kanpur ranked at the top for innovation followed by IIT Madras and IIT Hyderabad.

