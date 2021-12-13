IISc establishes partnership with 21 French institutes

A completely renovated building with two new floors dedicated to the cell was inaugurated by Thierry Berthelot, the Consul General of France

Akhil Kadidal
Akhil Kadidal, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 13 2021, 10:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2021, 10:47 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has signed a four-year partnership with 21 French institutions to continue long-standing scientific collaborative research across various fields.

An MoU, which was signed on November 22, will see cooperative research being carried out under the aegis of the French government’s Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS). 

In a statement, the Embassy of France noted that IISc “has numerous, longstanding collaborations with France in the fields of mathematics, solid-state chemistry, high-energy physics, biology and even in the very transversal field of water.” 

The Embassy noted that the MoU was signed during an event to celebrate the success of the existing partnership, including the 20-year existence of the Indo-French Cell for Water Sciences (IFCWS), which was established at IISc in 2001. 

A completely renovated building with two new floors dedicated to the cell was inaugurated by Thierry Berthelot, the Consul General of France in Bengaluru. Discussions were held on the multidisciplinary research carried out at the cell over the past two decades and the cell’s commitment over time to the importance of water. Its impact on various ecosystems and processes including agriculture, biodiversity and human health were discussed.

“Indian and French researchers have been working together in diverse areas including hydrology, geochemistry, agronomy, biochemistry, geophysics, soil science,” the French statement read.

