IISc Founder's Day celebrations

IISc Founder's Day

Management, faculty, and students of IISc gathered at the main building quadrangle to offer floral tributes to Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata on his birth anniversary

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 03 2023, 20:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 09:53 ist
Credit: DH Photo

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) held its Founder's Day celebrations at the JN Tata Statue and Memorial on Friday. 

Management, faculty, and students of IISc gathered at the main building quadrangle to offer floral tributes to Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as Founder's Day at the institute. 

Prof Govindan Rangarajan, Director, IISc; Prof Umesh Varshney, Dean, Science Faculty; Prof Ashitava Ghosal, Dean, Engineering Faculty; and Prof Balaji R Jagirdar, Dean, Undergraduate Programme; were among those present. 

Bengaluru
IISc Bengaluru
Karnataka

