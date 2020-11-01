IISc, IOCL to develop tech for biomass gasification

The Indian Institute of Science and the R&D centre of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited have inked an agreement to jointly develop and demonstrate biomass gasification-based hydrogen generation technology for the production of fuel-cell grade hydrogen at an affordable price.

The IISc and the IOCL will jointly work on the optimisation of both the biomass gasification and hydrogen purification processes. The developed technology will be scaled up and demonstrated at the IOCL's R&D centre in Faridabad. "Hydrogen generated from this will be used to power fuel cell buses as part of a bigger project being conceived by the IOCL ushering in the country's hydrogen economy," the IISc said.

The joint venture, while utilising the agrarian strengths of India, will bring hydrogen fuel into the country's mainstream energy matrix. The technology is expected to provide a cleaner energy option and address the challenge of biomass waste.