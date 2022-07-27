IISc medallists plan big for road ahead

The mood was casual-celebratory at the JN Tata Auditorium on the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) campus as the 2022 convocation got under way on Wednesday.

This year, a total of 64 students were awarded medals for excellence across disciplines and programmes at the institution. Degrees were awarded to the students during the latter half of the day.

After completing an integrated PhD in the Physical Sciences Department in IISc, Aniket Majumdar, 25, is hoping to extend his work at the institution to applications of cheaper, energy-efficient technology. The Kolkata native won the Kumari L A Meera Memorial Medal.

Majumdar told DH that he hoped to be involved in advanced research on graphene — the two-dimensional layer of crystalline carbon — and its potential use in emerging sensor technologies.

Deepthi Hebbale, who won the Amulya and Vimala Reddy Medal under the Research Programme (PhD) category, called her journey “arduous”. The 33-year-old from Hebbale in Kodagu district had to shift to a different work setting after spending four years in research, following a change of mentor.

She worked on the Karnataka coast for her research on prospects of bioethanol production from estuarine macroalgae (seaweeds). Deepthi said she planned to take her research forward by exploring the possibilities in production of bioethanol from food waste.

Arun Singh Baghel, 25, from Nagpur, who won the Prof R Vasudevan Medal in an MTech programme at the Centre for Nanoscience and Engineering, said the inter-disciplinary nature of the programme helped him work in diverse areas, from solid state physics to VLSI (Very Large-Scale Integration).