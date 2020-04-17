IISc researchers design mobile lab that reduces time to test Covid-19 samples

The Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) approval for pooled sample testing has enthused a team at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) that has designed mobile PCR testing vans.

The vans could be deployed in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to test samples. They have designed a pair of vans, with one replicating the BSL-2 lab where the sample is processed. The other van is used for molecular testing analysis and to prepare reports.

Siva Sai Gorthi, associate professor, Optics and Microfluidics Instrumentation, Department of Instrumentation and Applied Physics, said the team is working to ramp up diagnostic capabilities and cut down the turnaround time from sample collection to issuing the test report, which takes up to three days.

“With one unit, the turnaround time could be brought down to 45 minutes per sample. And with one lab technician, the time taken to process 12 samples could be just three hours,” he said.

While one mobile lab can process 100 samples per day, technicians can run 800 samples per day through the molecular testing lab. “Once the committee confirms the design, it’ll be fabricated,” Prof Gorthi said.

It would take six to eight weeks for the dealers to provide the vans.

The IISc team is also collaborating with the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute to ready the van. “Tata Motors is providing two vans, while Toyota Kirloskar is giving one vehicle,” Prof Gorthi said, adding that each van costs between Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

He also clarified that processing and testing of the samples cannot be done in the same room, since the coronavirus’ RNA needs to be isolated. “This must be done in a biosafety environment,” he said.

“We will be saving a lot of time on shipping the samples from collection centres to PCR testing labs, which are fewer in the country,” the

professor further said. "We plan to undertake sample pool testing in a few of the vans. But not exclusively. Some van labs will be dedicated for individual sample testing also. We are making multiple pairs of van labs."