IISc signs Rs 107-crore hospital pact with bank

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HDFC Bank Parivartan under which the bank has pledged Rs 107.76 crore to support three wings of the upcoming multispecialty hospital on the IISc campus.

A statement from the IISc on Tuesday said the MoU in this connection was signed on July 29. The MoU covers support to three wings of the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital – Cardiology, Radiology and Emergency Medicine.

The 832-bed, not-for-profit hospital is coming up with a postgraduate medical school and is expected to start functioning by the end of 2024. The first batch of MD/PhD students will be admitted in 2025.

With the partnership in place, the Cardiology wing of the hospital could see, between 2025 and 2029, about 1,83,000 outpatients and 18,300 in-patients. The wing is also expected to train at least 20 super specialist doctors during the period.

The statement said the Radiology wing was expected to benefit about 4,28,326 patients in the first five years of operation and train 20 super specialist doctors. The hospital is also expected to benefit 56,304 patients and train 50 super specialist doctors in the Emergency Medicine Wing.

Prof Govindan Rangarajan, IISc Director, said the upcoming hospital and medical school marked a “new frontier of clinical research”.

Ashima Bhat, Group Head of ESG and CSR, HDFC Bank, said the new hospital and medical school would bolster the healthcare needs of the region and provide it a new generation of physician-scientists.