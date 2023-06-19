Illegal dance bars in B'luru raided, 87 women rescued

Illegal dance bars in Bengaluru raided, 87 women rescued, 210 customers booked

Police said most of the women at these bars were brought from different parts of the country.

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 19 2023, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 19:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Central Crime Branch sleuths of the city police raided three dance bars operating illegally in the city and arrested nine people, booked 210 customers and rescued 87 women, police said on Monday.

Police said they conducted the raids based on complaints they received about illegal live bands playing in bars where women were forced to dance in front of customers.

Also Read | Bengaluru youth dies in road mishap at MM Hill

The nine arrested over the weekend are owners and managers of these bars.

Police said most of the women at these bars were brought from different parts of the country. A few of them were from abroad.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Karnataka News
dance bar

Related videos

What's Brewing

When Sunak shared barfi made by mother with Zelenskyy

When Sunak shared barfi made by mother with Zelenskyy

Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do winners get?

Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do winners get?

Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time

Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time

Police provide security to 'Adipurush' dialogue writer

Police provide security to 'Adipurush' dialogue writer

Airbnb ties up with ministry to promote heritage stays

Airbnb ties up with ministry to promote heritage stays

Kajol talks about toughest choices she has made so far

Kajol talks about toughest choices she has made so far

Ancient Amazon charcoal, carbon market's next big thing

Ancient Amazon charcoal, carbon market's next big thing

 