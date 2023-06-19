Illegal dance bars in Bengaluru raided, 87 women rescued, 210 customers booked

Central Crime Branch sleuths of the city police raided three dance bars operating illegally in the city and arrested nine people, booked 210 customers and rescued 87 women, police said on Monday.
Police said they conducted the raids based on complaints they received about illegal live bands playing in bars where women were forced to dance in front of customers.
The nine arrested over the weekend are owners and managers of these bars.
Police said most of the women at these bars were brought from different parts of the country. A few of them were from abroad.
