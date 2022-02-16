Illegal waste dumping: HC summons BBMP boss for disobeying order

The high court has ordered the BBMP chief commissioner to appear before it to answer about the dumping of mixed solid waste at Mittaganahalli in spite of a restraining order.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi affirmed that disobedience of the court’s order will not be tolerated and indicated it will not hesitate to pass harsh orders, including sending the errant officers to jail.

On March 6, 2020, the court had ordered that if no authorisation was given by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) within three weeks, the dumping of solid waste at the Mittaganahalli quarry site in northeastern Bengaluru shall be stopped.

The order was passed on a PIL petition filed in 2012 on the non-implementation of the Municipal Solid Waste (Management and Handling) Rules, 2000, and the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

During the latest hearing, the petitioners informed the court that mixed waste is still being dumped on the site while the KSPCB counsel said no authorisation had been granted.

“Prima facie we are satisfied that it is clear disobedience of the court’s order. Let the chief commissioner, BBMP, appear before the court along with relevant records in order to ascertain as to under whose direction/order the dumping of mixed solid waste is being done at the Mittaganahalli site in spite of a restraining order passed in this regard by the court.

"The counsel for the state pollution control board has informed the court that no authorisation has been granted by the pollution control board in this regard,” it stated.

