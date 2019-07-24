IMA auditor held for cooking the books

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday arrested the 72-year-old auditor of IMA Jewels for “managing” the fraudulent transactions of the company and luring investors through “manipulated” financial details.

Iqbal Khan, a resident of Shanthinagar, had been working as an auditor at IMA for many years. He allegedly showed wrong accounts to the public as well as to the Income Tax Department and the Registrar of Companies, giving the impression that the company was making profits. Meanwhile, the SIT has summoned Chamarajpet legislator B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan and his Shivajinagar counterpart R Roshan Baig for questioning at different timings on July 29.