IMA case fit for CBI probe, says BJP

BJP legislator Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday demanded that the state government refer the IMA cheating case to the CBI for investigation since many Congress politicians were suspected to be involved.

"Hundreds of poor people have been cheated of their hard-earned money. It's a fit case for the CBI to investigate. The government's reluctance to order the CBI probe clearly shows that it's trying to shield these politicians," he alleged and warned of a protest if the government refused to accept the demand.