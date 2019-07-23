IMA chief doesn’t have cardiac emergency: Docs

Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the alleged kingpin in the multi-crore IMA scam, does not have any cardiac emergency, said the director of the Jayadeva hospital where he was wheeled into on Sunday night after complaining of chest pain.

Dr C N Manjunath, the director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, said Khan was brought to the hospital for medical tests. "We performed the tests but didn't admit him as an inpatient. We recommended further tests, but he didn't show up on Monday," Dr Manjunath said. "A cardiac emergency has been ruled out."

Khan was initially kept under observation in the ICU before being sent back to the Victoria Hospital. Sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), who have his custody until Tuesday, didn't interrogate him on Monday. Ramesh Krishna K, medical superintendent, Victoria Hospital, said Khan didn't have any serious health problem.

The ED is likely to seek Khan's further custody on Tuesday when it produces him before a special court.