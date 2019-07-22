IMA chief in ICU after chest pain complaint

Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the prime suspect in the multi-crore IMA scam, was wheeled into the ICU of the Jayadeva hospital after complaining of chest pain on Sunday night.

Khan was first rushed to the Victoria Hospital but doctors there referred him to the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research because they could not detect any electrocardiogram abnormalities in his heart. He was then escorted to the Jayadeva hospital under tight security.

Hospital sources said Khan had undergone a CT angiogram a year ago and that he was taking cardiac medication. “He is in our ICU for monitoring and observation. We will carry out some tests on Monday,” said Dr C N Manjunath, the director of Jayadeva hospital.

Khan was arrested at the Delhi airport on July 19 and brought to Bengaluru the next day. He is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate until July 23. I Monetary Advisory, a so-called Halal investment company that he founded in 2006, is accused of cheating more than 50,000 investors.