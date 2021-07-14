IMA scam: Roshan Baig's home, other assets attached

The Karnataka government Tuesday issued a public notification detailing the movable and immovable properties of former minister R Roshan Baig that it is attaching.

Baig has been accused of promoting the scam-ridden IMA Group. Properties attached include Rs 2.03 crore as deposits in six different bank accounts, investments (equity shares) of Rs 6.8 lakh, gold and silver bought at Rs 42.40 lakh, sites valued at Rs 8.9 crore, commercial properties purchased at Rs 1.73 crore, a house on which the former MLA invested Rs 3.64 crore as well as an inherited property in Fraser town whose value is not known.

The attached properties include Baig’s current residence in Fraser Town. While the invested cost at Rs 16.81 crore, the market value of the properties will be known after the sub-registrar’s report.

The government said after it considered the CBI charge sheet in the IMA scam case and a report by the special officer and competent authority it has “come to the conclusion” they Baig “clandestinely played the role of a promoter and beneficiary of the IMA group”.

It cited Section 3 of Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (KPIDFE) Act to attach the property. All the properties will now be vested with the authority appointed by the government, it said.

