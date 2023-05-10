IMD predicts wet election day for Bengaluru

City braces for a wet Wednesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rain for the next few days.

The maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 29 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD has observed a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal. "The low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea has become a well-marked low-pressure area over the same region.

It is likely to intensify into a depression by today evening over the same region and subsequently, into a cyclonic storm over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of east central Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea on May 10,” an IMD statement said on Tuesday.

Bengaluru and parts of the state will have cloudy weather and thunderstorms are expected by evening.