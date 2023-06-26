Implement transport Act, link key areas, urge experts

Civil society groups, mobility experts, and citizens who convened at an assembly on Sunday called for increasing the bus fleet, implementing the BMLTA Act, and a passenger-centric public transport system.

The public consultation — 'Let's Move Bengaluru' — organised by Greenpeace India and other organisations, featured two panels: one with experts, the other with representatives of garment factory workers, transgender community, students, slum dwellers, and apartment owners, who shared perspectives on integrated public transport system in light of the Shakti scheme.

"BMTC must rationalise routes and buses to connect all key areas and establish priority bus lanes. Until these measures are taken, the service gaps will persist," insisted Prof Ashish Verma, convener of the IISc Sustainable Transportation Lab.

Panellists urged social media users to popularise public transport as "cool".

Also Read | Fuelling the future: Can CNG buses address city’s transport demands?

"The government should make car and two-wheeler ownership and parking more expensive. Public transport should be the default choice for daily commutes," said Krishna Panyam, a member of Citizens for Sankey.

Panellists also stressed the need to make bus shelters well-lit, safe, and accessible, besides ensuring footpaths are well-built.

Citizens stressed the need to comprehensively study the impact of the Shakti scheme on regular riders, with many saying overcrowding or lack of buses on regular routes should not be the norm.

"We currently lack a comprehensive mobility plan,” said Vishnu, vice-president, Bangalore Apartments' Federation. “We need a holistic approach to mobility through the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA)."

Some garment factory workers and slum dwellers raised concerns about the design of electric buses in the city.

Yamuna Ganesh, a garment factory union leader, said: "We find electric buses quite dangerous to travel in because the handlebars are high, making it difficult for us to hold on to them."

Civic Bengaluru’s executive trustee Kathyayini Chamaraj revealed that they had written to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy suggesting installing biogas systems at bus stands to convert garbage into biogas for powering minibuses to provide last-mile connectivity in residential areas.

Prof Ashish Verma, convener of the IISc Sustainable Transportation Lab, said, "There should be a single company that manages all modes of public transport. This will ensure we do not look at different modes, such as metro and buses, as competing with each other and rather keep the central focus on moving people efficiently."

Main demands

* Increase BMTC fleet, rationalise routes.

* Implement BMLTA Act.

* Make bus travel free for all schoolkids.

* Integrate data on bus users in the city.

* Upgrade bus shelters and footpaths.