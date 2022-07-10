In a first, cops seize drug peddler’s property

The Bengaluru police for the first time used a provision under the NDPS Act to confiscate the property of a notorious drug peddler. The property is valued at about Rs 50 lakh.

According to the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Mallesh G was involved in seven cases in Konankunte, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar from 2014

to 2022. When he was arrested by the Konankunte police in 2018, 45 kg of ganja was seized from him. His son Manu Kumar N, 29, is also accused in the case.

Authorities in Chennai issued the freezing order on Friday under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Since his previous arrest in 2018, the police had assumed that Mallesh had quit drug peddling. But four months ago, he was arrested by the excise department. That was when the police realised he was actively involved in peddling.

The then commissioner of police Kamal Pant picked joint commissioner of police (Crime) Raman Gupta to track Mallesh’s activities.

B S Ashok, police inspector at the Anti Narcotics Wing, CCB, who was asked to investigate the Konanakunte case afresh, worked for three months under Gupta and found that Mallesh had bought eight acres of agricultural land in Shagya village, Chamarajanagar.

While there were eight acres land in Mallesh’s wife Savitramma’s name, his son Manu Kumar had some property under his name.

The police also found that Mallesh, his wife and Manu had five bank accounts with transactions worth Rs 3 crore and had not filed income tax returns. His wife is a homemaker but had transactions of more than Rs 75 lakh in her account, police said.

Mallesh runs a petty shop in his village, where he earns Rs 5,000 a month but is mainly involved in drug peddling, police say. He got involved in the racket after finding naturally grown ganja in forests around his village. He then started selling ganja and developed a network with other peddlers in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

He allegedly procured huge quantities from them and sold the contraband in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Assistant commissioner of police Ramachandra B name was also part of the investigating team.