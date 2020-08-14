In a tasty move, citizens dish out meals for Covid-19 warriors

The fight against Covid-19 in the city's hospitals never ends. Doctors, nurses and helpers have no time to take a break to enjoy life's simple pleasures, let alone a hot home-cooked meal.

But what if meals could be delivered to hospitals? This was the idea that prompted multiple volunteer groups in the city to set up Doctors' Kitchen: to take care of the hands that heal.

In operation since June 22, Doctors' Kitchen has managed to raise funds to cook and transport 23,500 meals till August 11.

This was made possible by the tireless efforts of cooks from Beijing Bites, entrepreneur Khursheed Irani, journalist Vijay Grover, Dr Shama Shareef, their biggest fundraiser, and Angel Doss, a volunteer from Help Bangalore who looks after logistics and transporting the meals.

"I had spoken to Victoria Hospital's Dean and the topic of food for doctors came up," Vijay Grover told DH. "When the pandemic started, most of the staff of contractors fled. They are understaffed and with hospitals at 100 per cent occupancy, the load is too much."

The idea received a boost when Mohammed Ibrahim Akram, Director of Beijing Bites' Richmond Road branch, offered his kitchen.

Every day, 280 meals for lunch and 280 for dinner — a nutritious combo of rice, vegetables, dal, and roti — are sent to Victoria Hospital, CV Raman General Hospital, Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital and a Covid-19 Care Centre in Hebbal.

"We have four auto drivers to pick up from two places and deliver to two hospitals," said Doss. "Food is picked up from Beijing Bites, Sathya Sai Trust and Nousheen Taj, who runs a home kitchen. Help Bangalore has been contributing for 24 days now. Zago Coffee supplies cold coffee."

Donors Ramakrishna Karuturi and Srinivas Karuturi donated 750 kg of rice and 10,000 eggs, while Dr Shama Shareef has so far raised Rs 60,000 and mobilised 1,000 kg of rice, 500 kg of dal and 200 litres of oil.

"Just the other day someone contributed Rs. 15,000," explained Dr Shareef. "Women across the city sent groceries via Big Basket and Amazon. Some funded cupcakes, desserts, pizzas and burgers. Young girls on Facebook whom I have never met in my life are raising funds on my behalf. Residents of Sriram Apartments in Yelahanka have been an immense support in terms of groceries and money."

Those who want to support at least one doctor for one week can visit https://fundraisers.giveindia.org/campaigns/doctors-kitchen.