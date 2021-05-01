In Bengaluru's makeshift Covid-19 ICU, CCTVs let patients interact with relatives

Hope is a powerful emotion that helps humans wither storms and come up stronger in desperate times. And a government-run hospital in Bengaluru is offering the same as the second wave of coronavirus ravaged the city.

At 5 pm every day, K C General hospital allows relatives of critical Covid patients admitted to the ICU, to see their loved ones through a large CCTV screen placed outside. A camera placed near this screen relays glimpses of the relatives to the patients.

The 45-bed temporary ICU is one of the most sought-after facilities in the government healthcare system in the state.

"We were at a private hospital and were paying Rs 60,000 per day. We got this ICU facility allotted three days ago. Here, unlike most other hospitals, we are allowed to see our patient on a daily basis, and this is a relief for the family," Bala K, relative of a Covid-19 patient admitted to the facility, told Indian Express.

The facility was created in February this year using cargo containers before the second wave had hit. These ICUs were created under a public-private initiative, wherein each container is a room with 9 of them having 5 ICU beds each.

This emerged as a favourable option for the public when ICUs and ventilators were unavailable. The hospital sourced these supplies through the PM-Cares fund.

Most of the facility is full, but the hospitals keep some beds free for their own Covid patients whose condition may deteriorate suddenly, a duty doctor told the publication.

Bengaluru has been reporting over 20,000 cases for past three days, amid a severe crunch of medical supplies. The state government is, therefore, eyeing more such modular ICU setups across the city.

“In 15 days, at least 2,000 makeshift ICU beds will be ready. As many as 800 will have ventilators. In the Victoria Hospital campus, 250 ICU beds will be set up and in another new building, 150-200 ICU beds will be arranged and 100 of them will have ventilators,” state health minister K Sudhakar said.