In-charge of firm hired by airport paid wife Rs 4.32L for work she never did

An employee of a private firm that won a facility management contract at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) appointed his wife as a housekeeper and paid her Rs 4.32 lakh over two years for work she never did.

The firm, which has offices on Miller’s Road in Vasanthnagar, has filed a complaint with Vidhana Soudha naming its employee, Manjunath, and his wife.

The complaint states that Manjunath was put in charge of the management facility at the airport. His role was to hire employees, pay them salaries, maintain accounts and so on.

Manjunath allegedly created documents appointing his wife as a member of the housekeeping staff and paid her from September 2020 to February 2023.

However, she never reported to work at the airport, the complaint said.

Attendance fudged

Since he was in charge, Manjunath fudged her attendance daily.

The company submitted documents that purportedly show Manjunath appointing his wife and paying her salary, said a police officer.

A case of cheating has been registered, an investigating officer said.