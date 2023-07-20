In first-of-its-kind initiative, BBMP deploys drones for dog census in Bengaluru

In a first, Bengaluru to use drones for dog census

The drone can capture images of the dogs and identify them using AI technology.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 20 2023, 00:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 01:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The BBMP has launched a pilot project to count free and roaming dogs around lakes by deploying drones, in what is regarded as India’s first-of-its-kind initiative.

The project — conducted for the BBMP by the startup VayDyn at the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (ART) Park in the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) — will cover Hulimavu, Seegehalli and Yele Mallappa Shetty lakes as proof of concept.

The drone can capture images of the dogs and identify them using AI technology. The data thus collected will be validated by the ground survey, officials said.

 

