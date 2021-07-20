In freak accident, driver gets electrocuted while washing vehicle

A Tempo Traveller driver was electrocuted in a freak accident while washing his vehicle around 11.30 pm on Sunday, police said.
Anil T, 24, had connected the water pipe from a tap at the Megha Travels bus stand on NICE Road in western Bengaluru. The water was being pumped by a motor. The electric current passed through the water, and Anil collapsed.
Another driver who was washing his vehicle at the spot witnessed the accident and rushed Anil to a hospital where he died later, police added.
Police suspect that a short circuit or the poor condition of the motor wires caused the electric current to pass through the water, leading to the accident. Anil
suffered both entry and exit wounds.
A case has been registered at the Kengeri police station.
Anil was a resident of Rampura in Kanakapura taluk, Ramanagar district.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Bezos 'not nervous' as he buckles up for space flight
DH Toon | When will govt listen to common man's SOS?
Collision course: F1's most heated rivalries
Brothers & the grandfather: Story of a YouTube channel
Dangerous conditions complicate wildfire fight in US
Pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj
Japan girds for a surreal Olympics