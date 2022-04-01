In just 10 days, BBMP's garbage truck kills another Bengalurean

A garbage tipper truck has claimed another life in the city within a span of 10 days.

A 76-year-old man died after the monster vehicle struck his two-wheeler near REVA University along Thanisandra Main Road in northeastern Bengaluru on Thursday, according to police.

V Ramaiah was riding a TVS Jupiter from Sathanur when the truck hit his scooter near the second gate of the university around 2 pm, said Savitha S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, North).

As Ramaiah fell down, the truck ran over his leg. He suffered serious injuries to the leg and there was a lot of blood loss. Members of the public took him to the Yelahanka government hospital in an ambulance where doctors declared him brought dead, the DCP said.

The officer said Ramaiah did wear a helmet while riding the scooter but the accident was caused by the speeding and negligent truck driver, who sped off right after.

Based on a complaint from Ramaiaih’s son, the Chikkajala traffic police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the absconding driver and are making efforts to trace him.

The fatal accident comes just over a week after a schoolgirl was run over by a BBMP garbage truck.

On March 21, 14-year-old Akshaya died after being knocked down by the garbage truck as she tried to cross the busy airport road near the Hebbal bus stand in northern Bengaluru.

The accident caused widespread outrage, and authorities paid a compensation of Rs 8 lakh to the girl’s family.

The truck driver involved in that accident was later arrested.