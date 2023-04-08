In setback for Amul, B'luru hoteliers vow to use only Nandini products

In a setback for Amul, India’s biggest dairy brand which recently announced its plans to enter the milk and curd supply market in Bengaluru, thousands of hoteliers across the city have pledged to use only homegrown Nandini products.

In a statement on Saturday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association (BBHA) didn't name Amul but referred to talks of a dairy brand from another state entering Karnataka. "We must use and promote only Nandini milk. It's our duty," the statement said, implying that they would boycott Amul if it enters the market.

BBHA president P C Rao said that they were not against Amul but only wanted to promote Nandini and safeguard the brand since it was Karnataka's pride.

"Nandini has supplied us with quality milk and other dairy products for years. It is our responsibility to promote the local brand,” he told DH.

Rao noted that Karnataka was one of the top milk producers and employed rural women farmers.

"Lakhs of people depend on dairy farming in the state. It is a means of employment for many women farmers and a source of livelihood. We should ensure they are protected,” Rao said.

Amul's announcement has received criticism from the public. Netizens have expressed support through ‘#Amul Go Back’ and ‘#Save KMF’.