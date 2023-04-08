Setback for Amul as B'luru hoteliers side with Nandini

In setback for Amul, B'luru hoteliers vow to use only Nandini products

'It is our responsibility to promote the local brand,' the Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association president said

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 08 2023, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 21:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

In a setback for Amul, India’s biggest dairy brand which recently announced its plans to enter the milk and curd supply market in Bengaluru, thousands of hoteliers across the city have pledged to use only homegrown Nandini products. 

In a statement on Saturday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association (BBHA) didn't name Amul but referred to talks of a dairy brand from another state entering Karnataka. "We must use and promote only Nandini milk. It's our duty," the statement said, implying that they would boycott Amul if it enters the market. 

BBHA president P C Rao said that they were not against Amul but only wanted to promote Nandini and safeguard the brand since it was Karnataka's pride. 

Read | Kannadigas should rebel against move to sell Amul milk in Karnataka: H D Kumaraswamy

"Nandini has supplied us with quality milk and other dairy products for years. It is our responsibility to promote the local brand,” he told DH

Rao noted that Karnataka was one of the top milk producers and employed rural women farmers. 

"Lakhs of people depend on dairy farming in the state. It is a means of employment for many women farmers and a source of livelihood. We should ensure they are protected,” Rao said. 

Amul's announcement has received criticism from the public. Netizens have expressed support through ‘#Amul Go Back’ and ‘#Save KMF’.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amul
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Business News
Bengaluru news
Nandini

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jammu's first Tulip garden thrown open to public

Jammu's first Tulip garden thrown open to public

What is 'eldest daughter syndrome’ & how can we fix it?

What is 'eldest daughter syndrome’ & how can we fix it?

Secrets of planet creation may be written in the stars

Secrets of planet creation may be written in the stars

Preity visits Kamakhya temple, feels 'peace & calm'

Preity visits Kamakhya temple, feels 'peace & calm'

Once a shopping hub, Kashmir Haat now lies in shambles

Once a shopping hub, Kashmir Haat now lies in shambles

Bandipur has become world's top tiger habitat

Bandipur has become world's top tiger habitat

Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal

Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal

Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030

Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030

Ramakrishna Hedge, the consensus builder

Ramakrishna Hedge, the consensus builder

Bezos' Blue Origin eyes India's space tourism potential

Bezos' Blue Origin eyes India's space tourism potential

 