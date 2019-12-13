Include properties missing from tax list, directs mayor

Mayor Goutham Kumar has asked the assistant revenue officers (AROs) of Mahadevapura to submit a complete report on the properties in the zone, including those left out in the tax collection list.

Meeting the zonal officials on Thursday to discuss ways to improve property tax collection, Kumar stressed the need to include all properties since Mahadevapura collects maximum revenue among the BBMP zones.

To avoid revenue losses, the mayor also asked the AROs to hold the total station survey (TSS) to filter out properties that gave misleading measurements and issue them notices. “All revenue officials from the zone should collect property tax ward-wise by preparing an action plan,” Kumar said. He also asked them to hold review meetings twice a week and submit weekly reports.

“The joint commissioner should hold review meetings with the revenue officials thrice a week and maintain records of the proceedings for the headquarters to track the progress,” he said.

He said an FIR should be filed against property owners who fail to pay development fees.

“These reforms can be possible if we have a new team,” the mayor said, asking officials serving in the area for more than three years to be transferred to other zones.

The mayor’s meeting comes days after Palike officials were caught granting property tax rebate to commercial establishments in different BBMP zones.

The matter came to light when the AROs submitted TSS showing Rs 290 crore loss due to the miscalculation of property measurement through a self-assessment scheme.