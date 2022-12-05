Inclusivity initiative: KIA opens two cafes run by disabled people

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Saturday launched two cafes run by persons with disability to mark the International Day of Disabled Persons.

Located within the airport premises, the eateries are run by Mitti Café, a non-profit that works for the economic independence and dignity of adults with physical, intellectual, and emotional disabilities.

The cafes have Braille instructions, sign language interpreters, placards and ramps, and are open round the clock. The staff work in three shifts.

The non-profit runs 25 cafes across India and employs disabled individuals. “Due to my family’s financial conditions, I dropped out of class 5. I always wanted to work but wasn’t given the opportunity because of prejudice. I am financially stable now,” said Kriti Kale, a cashier.

Swati Dokania, director and COO of Mitti Café said: “We want to show the world the magic of abilities. The world is driven by prescriptions of what people can and cannot do. Because of these perceptions, millions of persons with disability are denied a dignified life.”

Mitti Café’s founder Alina Alam said that the cafe hires individuals and gives them training as well as accommodation.

Hari Marar, MD and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd, said: “This concept and approach to business deeply resonates with our commitment to inclusivity. This is just the beginning of a wonderful partnership, and we are looking at a long-term association.”