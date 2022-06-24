I-T officials raid two educational groups in Bengaluru

Income Tax officials raid two educational institution groups in Bengaluru

The groups’ administrative offices and buildings belonging to their key people were among the places raided

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 24 2022, 01:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 02:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Hundreds of income-tax officials are searching 10 places belonging to two well-known educational institution groups in Bengaluru. 

Officials hired vehicles to reach the places concerned in the early hours of Thursday and launched the operation. The searches are ongoing. 

Officials questioned staff members and took documents for verification. 

The groups’ administrative offices and buildings belonging to their key people were among the places raided, a source said. 

In particular, officials are looking into details of student admissions — both Indians and foreigners — and the fees charged for different courses.

They are also checking the bank accounts of both the groups. 

The groups are said to have come under the radar of the Income Tax Department following complaints that they were charging excess fees, blocking seats, admitting students under the expensive management quota, violating government norms and evading tax. 

The department has not issued an official statement about the raids. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
raids
Income tax raids

What's Brewing

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

Harsh Goenka finds his lookalike in Eknath Shinde

Harsh Goenka finds his lookalike in Eknath Shinde

The reign of the pigeons

The reign of the pigeons

 