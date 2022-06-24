Income Tax officials raid two educational institution groups in Bengaluru

Hundreds of income-tax officials are searching 10 places belonging to two well-known educational institution groups in Bengaluru.

Officials hired vehicles to reach the places concerned in the early hours of Thursday and launched the operation. The searches are ongoing.

Officials questioned staff members and took documents for verification.

The groups’ administrative offices and buildings belonging to their key people were among the places raided, a source said.

In particular, officials are looking into details of student admissions — both Indians and foreigners — and the fees charged for different courses.

They are also checking the bank accounts of both the groups.

The groups are said to have come under the radar of the Income Tax Department following complaints that they were charging excess fees, blocking seats, admitting students under the expensive management quota, violating government norms and evading tax.

The department has not issued an official statement about the raids.