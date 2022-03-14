Ind vs SL: 4 in police net for entering play area at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Four youths, including two juveniles, who had entered the play area of M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday night, reportedly with an intention to click a selfie with cricketer Virat Kohli, have landed in the police net.

The Pink Ball Test match between India and Sri Lanka is being played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. On the second day of the match, during the medical break at around 9.20 pm, four people enetered the play area.

Soon, police officials and organisers rushed to the trespassers and apprehended them. All four were taken to the Cubbon Park Police Station for interrogation. The trespassers have confessed to the police that they are students studying in different colleges.

Read | Cricket fan enters ground, clicks selfie with Virat Kohli before being chased away by police

Two of them are residents of Cox Town and two of them are natives of Kalaburagi district. A senior officer did not reveal their names accused since two among them are juveniles and all of them are students.

A criminal case has been registered against them under IPC sections 447 - criminal trespass, 269 - negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, 271 - disobedience of quarantine rule, and under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Check out the latest DH videos here: