Independence Day: Cubbon Road shut for private vehicles

Movement of all private vehicles is banned on both sides of Cubbon Road from 8 am to 11 am

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 14 2022, 00:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2022, 02:22 ist

After a two-year lull, the state government will be holding the Independence Day ceremonial parade at Manekshaw Parade Ground on Monday. Movement of all private vehicles is banned on both sides of Cubbon Road from 8 am to 11 am, only VVIPs attending the event will be allowed on this stretch.

The invitees to the event are requested to park vehicles in the designated places mentioned to them and enter the ground through the gates mentioned in their passes. Parking for public vehicles is banned on MG Road, Cubbon Road and on Central Street.

Also due to rallies by different political parties and organisations throughout the day, the police have advised people to avoid the following roads on Monday.

