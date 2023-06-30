Indira canteens: BBMP awaits govt nod for fresh tenders

The BBMP is planning to revamp Indira canteens where food is provided at subsidised rates.

In a letter to the state government, the civic body has sought approval to float fresh tenders on eight packages and requested additional grants to create new canteens at 50 locations.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health and Projects) Trilok Chandra told DH that the responsibility of running the canteens has been earmarked on the basis of the eight BBMP zones.

“We are currently running 199 canteens. We have requested grants for creating infrastructure at 50 new locations,” he said.

Based on the grant it receives, the BBMP plans to introduce new items for breakfast and lunch. “We had not fully implemented the existing menu, which comprises of ragi mudde for lunch to bread and jam for breakfast. The menu will be finalised at a later stage,” he said.