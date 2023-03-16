Infant killed after falling from 2nd floor in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet

An infant girl died after falling from a building in Chamarajpet on Tuesday, police said.
One-and-a-half-year-old Deeksha fell from the second-floor balcony of a house located at 6th Cross in Azad Nagar around 6.10 pm. The house belongs to Rahul, a relative of her parents Vinod and Shabnam. The family lives close by.
Shabnam had gone to the relative’s house with her children: Deeksha and a four-year-old son. Deeksha dozed off soon after reaching there.
After some time, Shabnam and her relatives got busy talking and doing household chores. Deeksha woke up, crawled to the balcony and fell down.
Shabnam was in the kitchen at the time. She and her relatives learnt about the incident after local residents raised an alarm. They rushed Deeksha to KIMS Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.
Chamarajpet police have taken up a case of unnatural death based on a complaint filed by Shabnam. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem on Wednesday.
This is the second incident in the past week. On March 10, three-year-old Rahul died after falling from the second floor of an apartment building in Kengeri.
