Infinity Ride 2020 for para athletes

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa flagged off the Infinity Ride 2020 on Sunday.

Organised by the Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF), the ride consists of a 30-member team of cyclists that has set out on a 3,842-km-long journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, covering 36 cities in 45 days. The cyclists have so far covered 31 cities.

The ride aims to spread awareness about para-sports and scout talent to train and nurture them at Infinity Para Sports Academy and Rehabilitation Centre. The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) supported the AMF in organising the ride.

On Saturday, the cyclists arrived in Bengaluru, and the chief minister flagged off the ride before they resumed their onward journey. “I appreciate the support that the AMF is providing para-athletes and people with disabilities to get them into sports. I wish them all the best in their journey and future endeavours,” Yediyurappa said.