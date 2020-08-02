Initial antigen testing on pourakarmikas reveals 156 Covid positive cases

The BBMP's special rapid antigen testing programme for pourakarmikas has discovered 156 Covid-19 positive cases so far.

Around 4,464 pourakarmikas have been tested since July 30, of which the maximum number of tests were conducted at Yelahanka (1,137).

This was followed by the East zone with 1,007 tests, West zone (758), RR Nagar zone (717), Bommanahalli zone (357), Dasarahalli zone (292), South zone (186), and Mahadevapura zone with 10 tests.

D Randeep, Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), BBMP, said that priority testing would be done on pourakarmikas who are symptomatic, aged over 50, those who have symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), and those with comorbidities. “These four categories comprise the majority of the 4,464 people tested over the last three days,” Randeep said.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said the civic body expects to conclude testing the remaining pourakarmikas in the coming week.

According to the Palike, most of the 156 who tested positive have been admitted to Covid Care Centres, but some of the more serious cases have been admitted to hospitals.

The largest number of cases were found in the East zone (41), followed by RR Nagar zone (39), West zone (33), and Yelahanka (20).

Advocate Maitreyi Krishnan, who represents the BBMP Pourakarmika Sangha, said the testing results highlighted the dangers that pourakarmikas are exposed to in their line of work.

Low-quality PPE

“Many of these workers have not been properly outfitted with protective equipment such as PPE kits. Even the face masks and gloves they have been provided with are of poor quality. They are expected to go out and work in containment zones and handle discarded PPE equipment, all without proper safety measures,” she said.

“Personal protective equipment (PPE) kits should be issued for workers operating in containment zones daily. Often, it is being done only once a week,” she said.

In addition to pourakarmikas, support staff such as supervisors, drivers, and helpers were also tested.