Integrated command centre ready for rollout

An Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), which aims to improve public grievance redressal system and help authorities in data-driven decision-making, is almost ready at the BBMP head office in Hudson Circle.

The Bengaluru Smart City Limited (BSCL) is likely to open the facility, estimated to cost Rs 96 crore, by October-end.

Fourteen departments including the BBMP, BWSSB, BMTC, Metro, police, Bescom, pollution control board, health, KSRTC and transport will be a part of the new platform. The data shared by these agencies will be used to enhance collaborations, respond to emergencies, optimise traffic flow, identify anomalies and inefficiency in the system and foster transparency.

Once the system is rolled out, citizens will have an option to dial in and register complaints. A dashboard will be created to maintain unattended complaints. The team of experts will also analyse the data for betterment of service delivery. According to officials, the centre plans to employ 30 staff including data specialists, GIS experts, network and security experts.

Some of the new features include an integrated grievance management system, GIS platform for Bengaluru, technology-based solid waste management, open data portal for citizen information and innovation and online project information system. The Information and Technology initiatives, introduced in some of the 14 agencies, will be integrated with the command centre, officials said.

The ICCC will be manned round the clock supported by a call centre. The centre is expected to be handed over to the BBMP after the launch. While the capital expenditure is Rs 55 crore, the operational expenditure for a period of three years is estimated to be Rs 35 crore.