Integrated digital healthcare: NHA CEO allays privacy breach fears

Aadhaar and KYC details do not make an individual susceptible to breach of privacy on digital platforms, Dr R S Sharma, CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA) said on Monday.

He was addressing a press conference as part of a conclave organised by NHA and NASSCOM (National Association of Software and Service Companies) to promote integrated digital healthcare infrastructure under Ayushmann Bharat's digital mission.

Sharma and NHA additional CEO Dr Praveen Gedam said the platforms are conceptualised as an interface to access all medical records, insurance claims, consultations and appointments with healthcare practitioners and all other health requirements in one place through a mobile phone.

“However, despite the potential risks associated with the sensitive information on such an interface, the system will be encrypted in such a way that only the patient and the healthcare provider, with prior consent, will be able to access information about the patient and that data breaches or fraud will not be possible,” said Sharma.

Despite past issues with the vulnerability of Aadhaar and the notorious carelessness of digital players with private data, Sharma claimed that personal information obtained through a digital interface could not be misused in any concrete way.

He went on to state that India’s struggles with accessibility and digital literacy would not impede the project in any way.

Registration for the proposed digital healthcare system is touted to be free of cost and several investors and healthcare providers have been roped in to implement it across the country.