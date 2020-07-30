International ‘Air Bubble’ flights now operational from KIA, here's where you can check flight schedules

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here is now open to passengers taking the international ‘Air Bubble’ flights, announced by the Ministry of Civil Aviation following bilateral arrangements with multiple countries. These flights will be operational till August 31, 2020.

The bilateral arrangements allow airlines from both countries to operate flights with a set of regulations and restrictions. Air Bubble flights are now permitted to operate to and from India and France, Germany, the United States and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Passengers could check with the following airlines on the latest flight schedules/destinations:

Lufthansa Airlines (Ph: 1800 102 5838), (Website: https://www.lufthansa.com/in/en/homepage)

Air France/KLM (1800 4192 033/ +91 124 623 3502) / (https://wwws.airfrance.in)

Emirates (+91 91670 03333) (https://www.emirates.com/in/english)

Etihad (1800 123 3901) / (https://www.etihad.com/en-in); Air India (1860-233-1407 / 0124-264-1407/ 020-2623-1407) / (http://www.airindia.in)

Air India Express (+91 44 4001 3001) / (https://www.airindiaexpress.in)

IndiGo (+91 0124 617 3838 / +91-9910383838) / (https://www.goindigo.in)

In a tweet, the Bengaluru Airport officials urged passengers to connect with the concerned airlines and confirm their eligibility for travel to a specific country. The travellers will also have to refer to the guidelines available on the respective country’s regulatory website. The guidelines are subject to change.

All scheduled international commercial flights to and from India will remain suspended till 11.59 pm on July 31, 2020. However, this restriction is not applicable to international cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

All international passengers arriving in Bengaluru are required to follow a mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine followed by a seven-day home quarantine. However, transit passengers are not subject to quarantine if they do not exit the airport terminal. But health screening protocol will be applicable even for transit passengers.