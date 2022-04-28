Internet provider's staff quizzed over Bengaluru electrocution death

Sanjaynagar police, who are investigating the electrocution of a 22-year-old man on Monday evening, questioned the manager and another employee of Airtel Internet Services on Wednesday.

“Manager Kamalesh and executive Naveen have been questioned. We are going to question all the officials concerned from the internet services firm (Airtel Internet Services),” a senior police officer said, adding that four to five more employees, including an attendant, a line provider and an equipment provider, need to be questioned.

Log entry

Police also visited the jurisdictional Bescom office on Wednesday to check the log entry.

“If any Bescom official had visited the spot, they would have made a log entry. We didn’t find any such thing. However, no Bescom wire had come in contact with the internet cable wire, so there is no negligence from Bescom found on that day,” police said.

Officers may drop the mention of Bescom from the charge-sheet if investigations find no error on the part of the power supply utility.

On Monday, around 7 pm, Kishore, a native of Hoskote, had stopped by the footpath outside a children’s park in NGEF Layout in Sanjaynagar when he tried to pull an internet cable dangling from a tree. He was instantly electrocuted even as a cousin, who was with him at the time, and passersby watched in horror.

The incident shattered the dreams of a family. Kishore had moved to the city just three months ago. He stayed with his elder sister Sindhu R in Geddalahalli, East Bengaluru, and worked as a helper in a private factory. Before that, he worked at a construction site.

When DH contacted Bescom, a senior official said, “Such incidents are usually never reported. In fact, the level of awareness among consumers has also increased now and they immediately bring such incidents to our notice.”

‘Won’t tolerate’: CM vows action

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said he has instructed the police to thoroughly investigate the electrocution of a 22-year-old man in North Bengaluru, and asserted that the officers responsible for his death will be booked.

“This won’t be tolerated,” Bommai said. “I’ve told the police to investigate thoroughly. We will take action on the officer concerned, Bescom or BBMP,” he said, adding action would be taken immediately.

“Investigation is on to find out if it was a live wire that was exposed,” Bommai, who holds the Bengaluru City Development portfolio, said.

He also said the government will provide compensation to Kishore’s family.

Check out latest DH videos here