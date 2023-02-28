Invited tender before scrutiny to give it publicity, says BDA

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Monday admitted that it had invited tenders for works worth Rs 675 crore without getting the mandatory approval of the State Pre Tender Scrutiny Committee.

In its response to a front-page article that appeared in DH on Sunday (February 27), the BDA said it had invited tenders before getting mandatory approval to ensure that it received 'wide publicity'.

It also said the dates for submission of tenders would be revised after incorporation of suggestions made by the scrutiny committee headed by Justice Rathnakala.

The Rs 675-crore project involves providing electrical works for Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout.

DH had reported that the BDA's tender notice had neither disclosed the contract value nor uploaded the documents on the e-procurement portal, thereby concealing the tender from many prospective bidders.

"The draft tender schedule was submitted to the State Pre Tender Scrutiny Committee on February 24, but the file was returned stating to submit along with the checklist. The documents are being submitted today," G Kumar Naik, BDA Commissioner, said in his response to DH on Monday.

"After getting clearance of the committee, its observations and suggestions will be incorporated in the tender documents and thereafter a pre-bid meeting will be conducted and sufficient time will be provided to the bidders for free and transparent participation," his statement said.

The BDA also underlined that the date for submission of tenders would be revised accordingly. "The notification was with the intent to provide wide publicity and all due procedures are being followed scrupulously," Naik’s statement says.

'An eyewash'

Senior bureaucrats termed the ‘wide publicity’ claim an eyewash.

"The BDA floated a short-term tender that closes in 15 days. It would have floated a long-term tender if wide publicity was truly its intent," a top source said.

The BDA's tender, yet to be recalled, had mentioned March 9 as the last date for the submission of bids. The tender had also announced the pre-bid meeting date as March 1.

Tender documents were not available on the government’s e-procurement portal even on Monday.