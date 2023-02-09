ISRO, Indian Navy carry out initial recovery trials

The trials assist in validating the Standard Operating Procedures, training the recovery teams and the flight crew, and in finalising the training plan

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 09 2023, 00:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 00:01 ist
Isro said the safe recovery of the crew being the final step in any successful human spaceflight, it has to be carried out with 'the minimum lapse of time', following extensive trials for various scenarios. Credit: Reuters Photo

Isro, along with the Indian Navy, has carried out initial recovery trials on crew module for its human spaceflight mission, the Gaganyaan.

During the trials, held at the Navy’s Water Survival Test Facility (WSTF) in Kochi on Tuesday, a Crew Module Recovery Model (CMRM) that simulates the mass, centre of gravity, outer dimensions, and externals of the actual crew module at touchdown was used and the sequence of operations for the module’s recovery was carried out.

Also Read | Isro to launch SSLV’s second developmental flight on February 10

Isro said the safe recovery of the crew being the final step in any successful human spaceflight, it has to be carried out with “the minimum lapse of time”, following extensive trials for various scenarios.

The trials assist in validating the Standard Operating Procedures, training the recovery teams and the flight crew, and in finalising the training plan.

The different phases of recovery trials are planned at WSTF which provides realistic training of aircrew for escape from a ditched aircraft, under varied simulated conditions and crash scenarios.

