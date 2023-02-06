Issuing of Occupancy Certificates: BDA accused of irregularity

The Lokayukta has received a complaint against the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) over suspected irregularities in the issuance of Occupancy Certificates (OC) to two apartment complexes.

The complaint claimed that the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of society were not given the flats that had been reserved for them by the OCs.

Dhananjay P lodged a complaint alleging that the developers had failed to build the 100 and 68 EWS flats, as promised, in addition to the 580 and 657 regular flats. He suspects irregularities as no such flats exist at the spot.

"The BDA is not transparent to home buyers in disclosing floor area ratio (FAR) of the project and validate deed of declaration to ensure that home buyers are given due rights in the project land as per the FAR approval of the project. OCs should be issued only after all validation," he said in the complaint.