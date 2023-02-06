Occupancy Certificates: BDA accused of irregularity

Issuing of Occupancy Certificates: BDA accused of irregularity

The complaint claimed that the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of society were not given the flats that had been reserved for them by the OCs

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 06 2023, 02:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 03:24 ist
BDA. Credit: DH Photo

The Lokayukta has received a complaint against the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) over suspected irregularities in the issuance of Occupancy Certificates (OC) to two apartment complexes.

The complaint claimed that the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of society were not given the flats that had been reserved for them by the OCs.

Also Read | BMTC transfers 18 officials

Dhananjay P lodged a complaint alleging that the developers had failed to build the 100 and 68 EWS flats, as promised, in addition to the 580 and 657 regular flats. He suspects irregularities as no such flats exist at the spot.

"The BDA is not transparent to home buyers in disclosing floor area ratio (FAR) of the project and validate deed of declaration to ensure that home buyers are given due rights in the project land as per the FAR approval of the project. OCs should be issued only after all validation," he said in the complaint.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bangalore Development Authority
Bangalore
Lokayukta
EWS

What's Brewing

Know the 5 new judges of SC who will take oath on Feb 6

Know the 5 new judges of SC who will take oath on Feb 6

Lakhs take holy dip at Sangam on Maaghi Purnima

Lakhs take holy dip at Sangam on Maaghi Purnima

Cancer survivor Goa cop completes Ironman challenge

Cancer survivor Goa cop completes Ironman challenge

Ex-UK PM Truss blames economic 'orthodoxy' for downfall

Ex-UK PM Truss blames economic 'orthodoxy' for downfall

Don't get haircut: When Musharraf praised Dhoni's hair

Don't get haircut: When Musharraf praised Dhoni's hair

Artist recycles e-waste from banks into 10-ft statue

Artist recycles e-waste from banks into 10-ft statue

 